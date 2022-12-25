Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 8,833 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.