Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

