Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 362.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $347.00 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

