Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,714 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

