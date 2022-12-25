Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

