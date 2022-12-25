Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

PLRX opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $887.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

