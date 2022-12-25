21,837 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

