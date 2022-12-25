Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 26,973 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 219.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.56 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $128.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.