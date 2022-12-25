Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

