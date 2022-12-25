Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 86,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 645.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after buying an additional 421,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after buying an additional 1,256,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

