Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

