Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,178,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $174.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

