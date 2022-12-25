360 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83.

