Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,796 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,296,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5,274.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 263,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 158,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,304,000.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $56.47.
