Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.
Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.