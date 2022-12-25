Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,081,000 after acquiring an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

