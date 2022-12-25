Domani Wealth LLC Has $213,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFG stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

