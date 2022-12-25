Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 126 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $6,794,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.35.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

