Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.