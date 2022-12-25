Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

