Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 3,754 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 440.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

