Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

