iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

