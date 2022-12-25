Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.