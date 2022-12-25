The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

