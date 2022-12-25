Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 39,514 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.11 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

