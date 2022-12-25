Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

