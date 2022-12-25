Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Position Boosted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF makes up about 3.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,593,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

