Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 26th.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.97 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.