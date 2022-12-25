Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 26th.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.97 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 89,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

