Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $3,308,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 338.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.