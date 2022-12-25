Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

