Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 161.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 116,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.