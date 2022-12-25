Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 17,843 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,843 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $789.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

