Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

