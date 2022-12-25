Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

