Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

