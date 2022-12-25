Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 262,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,662,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

