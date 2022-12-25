Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $111.44 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

