Mill Capital Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

