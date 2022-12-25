Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.