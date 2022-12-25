The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

