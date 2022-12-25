CGN Advisors LLC Buys 788 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.