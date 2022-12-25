Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,159 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 20,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 220.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

