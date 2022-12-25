Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 44 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.72.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
