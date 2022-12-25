Core Alternative Capital Has $116,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $23,466,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.27 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

