Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

