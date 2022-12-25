Corundum Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

