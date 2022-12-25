New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

