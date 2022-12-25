MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 15,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,835,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $267,467,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

