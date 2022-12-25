Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day moving average is $235.48. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.